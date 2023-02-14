LSD vaccine drive from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 13

Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday said the state-level free vaccination campaign to prevent the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle would start from Mohali on February 15.

He said the target was to vaccinate 25 lakh head of cattle in the state. A total of 25 lakh vaccine doses had been stored at Punjab Veterinary Vaccine Institute, Ludhiana, and would be dispatched to all districts, he added.