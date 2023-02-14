LSD vaccine drive from tomorrow

Mohali, February 13
Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday said the state-level free vaccination campaign to prevent the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle would start from Mohali on February 15.
He said the target was to vaccinate 25 lakh head of cattle in the state. A total of 25 lakh vaccine doses had been stored at Punjab Veterinary Vaccine Institute, Ludhiana, and would be dispatched to all districts, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Only those ‘elected’ should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann
The retort comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit sen...