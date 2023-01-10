Lt Colonel kills wife, shoots himself in Ferozepur Cantt

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 9

An officer, serving with the Army Service Corps (ASC) Battalion in the cantonment here, has allegedly killed his wife and subsequently died by suicide by shooting himself at the unit’s quarter guard with a service rifle.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm yesterday. The police have identified the deceased as Lieutenant Colonel Nishant Tomar (44) and his wife Dimple Tomar.

They were reportedly going through a matrimonial dispute which took an ugly turn last night. Sources said the deceased officer first killed his wife at their residence in the unit lines here. Later, he went to a temple where he offered prayers and then went to the unit’s quarter guard where he got hold of an INSAS rifle from a sentry on the pretext of a demonstration and shot himself.

Other Army officers rushed to the spot and tried to contact the officer’s wife, but they got no response. Sensing more trouble, they went to his residence only to find the wife lying dead. The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

As per information, the officer had left behind a suicide note, confessing to killing his wife. Army sources said the couple was undergoing regular counselling sessions at a military hospital on account of their marital discord.

The sources said the officer belonged to Shimla and was commissioned into the Army in December 2001.

This was reportedly his second marriage. He earlier married in 2003, but got divorced in 2018. He married again the same year.

Nishant’s father Bhupinder Singh Tomar, an ex-serviceman, said he received a call from the Commanding Officer at 4 am today, informing him about the incident.

He added that he had no information about any kind of discord in his son’s life and was under the impression that things were normal. His other son works as software engineer abroad.

Meanwhile, Dimple’s brother has alleged that his sister was being harassed and was a victim of domestic violence. Dimple belonged to Dehradun.

Naveen Kumar, Station House Officer, said a case was being registered against the officer for killing his wife. Investigations by the Army authorities and the police were under way to ascertain the details into the matter.

