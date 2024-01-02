Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 1

Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh took over the command of the prestigious Chetak Corps today as the 34th General Officer Commanding. He replaced Lieutenant General Sanjiv Rai, who superannuated on December 31 after his successful tenure of more than a year.

Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in 1989 and is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and National Defence College, New Delhi.

For his contribution to operations and distinguished service to the organisation, he has been awarded with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and the Sena Medal (Gallantry).

After taking over today, the General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Nagendra Singh conveyed his best wishes to all personnel of Chetak Corps, their families, veterans and ‘Veer Naris’.