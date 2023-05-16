Lt Gen Sharma CoS, Western Command

Chandigarh, May 15
Lt Gen Devendra Sharma has been appointed as the Chief of Staff (CoS), Western Command, Chandimandir. Prior to this, he was the General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, at Jalandhar.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he had taken over the command of the Vajra Corps in February 2022.
A cavalry officer, he has commanded an armoured brigade as part of a Strike Corps and an Infantry Division on the western borders. General Sharma also has rich instructional and staff experience in operational and administrative domains.
Lt Gen Vijay B Nair has taken over as the Vajra Corps commander from General Sharma. An alumnus of the NDA, he was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in June 1988 and has held many prestigious command and staff appointments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana