Ludhiana: Rs 25 lakh robbery case solved, four arrested

Ludhiana, September 10

The Khanna police claimed to have solved the robbery case, in which four robbers posing as IT-sleuths looted Rs 25 lakh from the house of a farmer in Rohno Khurd village on September 4. One of the accused is said to be a dismissed I-T official.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Halim, alias Dr Khan (35), of Malerkotla; Rajnish Kumar Sonu (48) of Zira; Paramdeep Singh Vicky of Partap Nagar, Ludhiana; and Rajiv Kumar Sahni of Abdulla Basti, Ludhiana. Five accused are at large.

Accused Rajiv is in the custody of Bihar Police, as he was arrested from Bihar on the tip-off by the Khanna police. He would be brought on transit warrant.

SSP Khanna Dayama Harish Om Parkash told the media the police seized Rs 11 lakh, an Innova, BMW and Verito from the accused.

“During investigation, it came to the fore that complainant, farmer Sajjan Singh had kept Rs 25 lakh at home to buy land and one of the accused Gurcharan, who was known to him, was aware about it,” the SSP said.

Gurcharan hatched a conspiracy and involved his nephew Gurpreet and others in the plan. They did a recce of the house.

“The accused wore a formal dress and carried fake ID cards of the I-T Department,” SP (Investigation) Pragya said.