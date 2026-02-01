Ludhiana advocate aces Punjab, Haryana judicial service exams

In a remarkable achievement, Ludhiana-based advocate Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva has topped both the Punjab Higher Judicial Service Examination and the Haryana Higher Judicial Service Examination, securing selection as an Additional District and Sessions Judge.

Sachdeva, 38, brings with him over 14 years of legal practice at the District Courts, Ludhiana. Calling the achievement a result of perseverance rather than chance, he said it was shaped by years of disciplined preparation, quiet struggle and sustained effort.

An alumnus of Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, Sachdeva completed his graduation from SCD Government College for Boys, Ludhiana, where he remained a topper throughout. He went on to earn his LLB from Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, followed by an LLM from Kurukshetra University.

Sachdeva credited his success to the blessings of the Almighty, the guidance of his teachers and mentors and the unwavering support of his family. He dedicated the milestone to his mentor, late advocate Madan Lal Sharma, who inspired him to pursue a career in the judicial service.

Emphasising the responsibility that comes with the office, Sachdeva said the higher judiciary carried a solemn duty to uphold constitutional values and ensure justice for all. He pledged to serve the institution with integrity, sincerity and a strong sense of duty.

He also acknowledged the encouragement of his parents, Inderjit Singh Sachdeva and Maninder Kaur Sachdeva, his brother Gurjot Singh Sachdeva, and his wife Dr Tawanpreet Kaur, an associate professor at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Dental College, Ludhiana.

Leaders of the District Bar Association, including president Vipin Saggar, secretary Himanshu Walia and joint secretary Rachin Soni, congratulated Sachdeva, calling his success a moment of pride for the Ludhiana legal fraternity.