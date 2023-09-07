 Ludhiana back on air map : The Tribune India

Ludhiana back on air map

Flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years | CM announces 68% fare cut



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Sahnewal (Ludhiana), September 6

After remaining off air for over three years, Ludhiana returned to the air map with the resumption of a direct flight to and from Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann received the first flight at the airport since August 2020 — a plane from Delhi landed at the domestic airport in Sahnewal this afternoon. Among those present to receive it was Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

CM Bhagwant Mann flags off the Sahnewal-Delhi flight.

First Dehradun flight cancelled

  • The first flight from Ludhiana to Dehradun via Delhi, which was scheduled to begin from Thursday, was cancelled by the private operator, without assigning any reason or making any official announcement.
  • Private carrier FlyBig could not be contacted for a comment.

Mann said the government would subsidise the fare for three months. He said the private airline has acceded to his request to charge only Rs 999 for the one-way journey between Ludhiana and Delhi for the first three months instead of Rs 3,148, a whopping 68 per cent reduction. “This will be cheaper than the bus fare,” he said.

To compensate the operator, the state government would bear the viability gap funding (VGF) on all the 19 tickets. “We will pay the deficit of Rs 2,149 per ticket to benefit the travellers,” he said.

Speaking to The Tribune at Sahnewal airport, the CM said the resumption of direct flight between Ludhiana and Delhi would benefit the industry and frequent travellers.

“We are also in the process of opening the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana shortly, following which more domestic and international flights will be operated from here,” the CM said.

He said the upcoming air terminal at Adampur would also be ready for operations shortly and SpiceJet has agreed to launch daily flights to Nanded, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru from there while Star Alliance would connect Adampur with Hindon in the next two months.

Mann also announced daily flight between Ludhiana and Bathinda, which would also be connected to Delhi, from Friday. “More domestic flights will also be started from Sahnewal shortly,” he added.

The inaugural flight was delayed by almost six hours and took off around 2:30 pm from Hindon domestic airport near Delhi instead of the scheduled timing of 9:25 am.

The delay was caused due to the pre-occupation of the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen VK Singh (retd), who was the chief guest at the function to flag off the inaugural flight at Hindon.

The first flight landed at Sahnewal domestic airport around 4 pm and took off after an hour for the return journey. The development assumes significance as the lone Ludhiana-Delhi flight had been suspended since August 2020.

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

4
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

5
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

6
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

7
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

8
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

9
Punjab

UK MPs urge Rishi Sunak to call for release of British Sikh Jagtar Johal held in India in 2017

10
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to marry in Udaipur later this month

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Respond to Sanatan Dharma rant: PM Modi to ministers

Debate 9 issues in session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Debate 9 issues in Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’

We know how to win poll alone: punjab CM evasive on tie -up with Congress

We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann evasive on tie-up with Congress


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand: Top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of civic body

Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Siblings' suicide: SHO dismissed, Dhillon family performs last rites of younger son

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in court

SSP marks probe in fake verification case

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University