Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana, June 17
The Ludhiana police have arrested mastermind Mandeep Kaur alias Mona and her husband Jaswinder Singh who had been at large in the Rs 8.49 crore CMS cash robbery case.
Police nabbed them from Uttarakhand. Police say the two key accused were at large.
On Friday, Ludhiana police had launched an operation 'Let’s Cage the Queen Bee' to nab Mona. Five police teams were after the mastermind.
Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harvinder Singh, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh and Narinder Singh.
The accused who are still at large are Arun Kumar and Nanni.
Rs 5.75 crore has already been recovered by the police.
