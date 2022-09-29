Ludhiana: Congress leader’s ‘aide’ booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

A day after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Satwinder Singh Kang, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Sidhwan Bet, and Lakhwinder Singh, chairman, Sidhwan Bet Block Samiti, for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 65 lakh for purchasing streetlights, VB officials today arrested Teja Singh, a village development officer, in the case.

Apart from this, the VB has also booked one Harpreet Singh who is allegedly a close associate of a senior Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Kang and Lakhwinder were today produced in a court which remanded them in three-day police custody. Teja will be produced in court tomorrow.