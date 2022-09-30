Ludhiana cops bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on production warrant

Ludhiana, September 29
The local police today brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a production warrant from the Bathinda jail.
Bishnoi is also the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The court remanded Bishnoi in police custody till October 12.
The gangster was brought on the production warrant in connection with the murder case of a cable operator, Harwinder Singh Bittu, at his house in Harkrishan Vihar, Meharban, on February 9, 2017.
Bishnoi was produced in the court amid tight security. SP (Operations) Sameer Verma and CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja led the cavalcade of police vehicles till the court.
The police said the cable operator’s murder case had been lying unsolved for years. Recently, a complainant alleged that the deceased had received extortion calls from the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and when he refused to pay, he was murdered. Following this, the police named Bishnoi as the key accused in the murder case and brought him on a production warrant for questioning.
The police further said Bishnoi would be questioned about the persons who killed the cable operator and whether the weapons used in the murder were also arranged by him.
