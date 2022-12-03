Ludhiana court blast: Happy Malaysia lands in NIA net at IGI Airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The NIA today said it had arrested the main conspirator, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Malaysia, who was absconding and had reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, from the IGI Airport here upon his arrival from Kuala Lumpur in connection with the Ludhiana court bomb blast case.

An NIA court in Mohali on Friday sent Happy Malaysia to seven-day police custody

He coordinated the delivery of the IED, which was sent from Pakistan to his India-based accomplices and used in the blast

A spokesperson for the NIA said Harpreet, a resident of Ajnala, Amritsar, was arrested late last night.

Earlier, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable warrant from the special court had been issued and a lookout circular (LOC) was opened, the NIA official said.

The case pertains to a bomb blast that took place in the Ludhiana court building. One person was killed and six persons were injured in the explosion in December last year.

The spokesperson said the NIA investigation revealed that Happy Malaysia, an accomplice of Lakhbir Singh Rode, a Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), Punjab, was one of the conspirators of the blast, along with Rode.

“Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the IED, which was sent from Pakistan to his India-based accomplices, and it was used in the court blast. The arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various other cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics,” the NIA official said.

The case was initially registered by the Punjab Police on December 23, 2021, which was later taken over by the NIA on January 13, 2022, the official said, adding that further investigations into the case were in progress.