Home / Punjab / Ludhiana: 12kg opium recovered from seven parcels destined for Canada, US

Ludhiana: 12kg opium recovered from seven parcels destined for Canada, US

The 30 packets, containing 12.118 kg of opium, were valued at Rs 60.59 lakh in the illicit market; further investigation is in progress

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:45 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
The 30 packets, containing 12.118 kg of opium, were valued at Rs 60.59 lakh in the illicit market. Tribune photo
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ludhiana foiled a major international drug smuggling attempt by recovering over 12 kilograms of opium from a courier office in Ludhiana.

In a statement, DRI officials said acting on specific intelligence that seven parcels booked from Ludhiana, Punjab, and destined for various locations in the US and Canada were carrying concealed contraband in violation of the NDPS Act, 1985, officers of the DRI’s Ludhiana Zonal Unit intercepted the consignments at a courier office in Ludhiana.

A thorough examination of the parcels resulted in the recovery of 30 packets. These packets were found concealed in utensils and adult diaper pads. The smugglers had attempted to smuggle the contraband under the garb of household and food items.

The 30 packets, containing 12.118 kg of opium, were valued at Rs 60.59 lakh in the illicit market. Further investigation is in progress, it further stated.

Earlier in November last year, a parcel meant for an international destination, booked from Punjab, was intercepted by officials in Ludhiana, following which 735 grams of opium were recovered from four packets.

Then a thorough examination of the parcel resulted in the recovery of four packets, each individually wrapped with carbon paper and further taped with transparent tape, containing opium.

These packets were found concealed in a quilt in which a small opening was made to hide the packets. The smugglers had attempted to smuggle the contraband under the guise of household and food items.

