Ludhiana encounter: SIT to probe links of neutralised gangster

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

A day after notorious criminal Sukhdev Singh, alias Vicky, was neutralised in an encounter in Ludhiana, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Rural), has been constituted.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill today said the SIT would investigate backward and forward linkages of Vicky.

The SIT comprises Additional DCP Zone 4 Tushar Gupta, Additional DCP (D) Rupinder Kaur Sran and SHO Division No. 7 Sukhdev Singh. Gill and Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Vicky had stepped into the world of crime with a petty crime of theft in 2004.

“Vicky was wanted in at least 24 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, theft, snatching, extortion and the NDPS Act,” said Gill.

Vicky, a resident of Machhiwara, was neutralised during an encounter which took place near Panjeta village in Ludhiana on December 13. Three of his associates—Aryan Singh, alias Raja, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Moti Nagar in Ludhiana, Sunil Kumar of Khushi Nagar, UP, and Balwinder Singh of Machhiwara had already been arrested.

Gill said cops recovered a .32 bore pistol, a bullet and three empty cartridges from the possession of Vicky.