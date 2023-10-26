 Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

The law graduate has acquired more machines to expand business

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Harinderjeet Singh Gill manages paddy straw in his field at Nurpur Bet in Ludhiana on Wednesday. PHOTO: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 25

A law graduate, Harinderjeet Singh Gill of Nurpur Bet, has shown the way to others, most of whom are still resorting to burning stubble, by making over Rs 31 lakh from the management of paddy straw in the district.

Speaking to The Tribune today, the progressive farmer said he had purchased a second-hand square baler and a rack worth Rs 5 lakh to make paddy straw bales from around 17,000 quintals of stubble left in his fields after harvesting paddy this season. “I sold them to paper mills for Rs 185 per quintal to earn Rs 31.45 lakh from the paddy straw,” he shared.

Elated over his successful paddy straw management, the 45-year-old first generation farmer now plans to further expand his paddy straw management business. A baler and two trolleys cost him Rs 11 lakh and after meeting all expenses, he earned a net profit of Rs 20.45 lakh. “Besides, the baler and two trolleys are with me,” Gill said, while acquiring another round baler with two rakes worth Rs 40 lakh and a square baler with rake worth Rs 17 lakh to further expand his straw management business.

“Now, we plan to make 500 tonnes of round bales and 400 tonnes of square bales with the help of two square balers,” he added. Doing farming on 52 acres, Gill had sown paddy on 30 acres while he had cultivated guava and peer orchards on 10 acres, besides poplar plantation on the remaining 12 acres.

“I have not burnt paddy or wheat straw for the past seven years and had been using a Happy Seeder for wheat sowing,” said the young farmer, whose crop production has also increased since he stopped stubble burning. This year, he produced 900 quintals of paddy from his 30 acres.

“Having seen me doing this for the past two years, several farmers of my village and vicinity have also started following the same practice,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Surabhi Malik, DC, has urged the farmers to take cue from such environment-friendly ideas.

An agriculture expert and former Chief Agricultural Officer, Dr Amanjit Singh, said the scientific management of paddy straw was the need of the hour to check the incidence of stubble burning. “We are motivating and facilitating the farmers to opt for environment-friendly initiatives and make money as well,” he added.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Nurpur #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

6
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...


Cities

View All