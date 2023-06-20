Ludhiana heist: Rs 1 crore more recovered from 7

Ludhiana, June 19
An interesting fact has come to the fore in the ongoing investigation into the Rs 8.49 crore heist at the CMS Info Systems Ltd in Ludhiana.
The police had recovered Rs 2.25 crore from a Cheverolet Cruze car, which was used in the crime. Interestingly, Rs 2.95 crore were kept in the car and Rs 70 lakh were further stolen. Four persons — Neeraj Kumar (20), Prince (20), Mandeep Kumar (20), alias Babbu, and Abhi Singla (20) have been arrested and Rs 70 lakh were recovered from them.
Three more suspects — Arun Kumar (21), alias Coach, Aaditya (20), alias Nani, and Gurpreet Singh (23), alias Gopa, — who were involved in the robbery were arrested and Rs 30 lakh were recovered from them.
Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu stated that the total recovery of robbed cash has now reached Rs 6.96 crore till today. A total of 16 persons have been apprehended in connection with this case to date.
Rs 70L robbed cash was stolen too
Four persons — Neeraj Kumar, Prince, Mandeep Kumar, alias Babbu, and Abhi Singla have been arrested. They had stolen Rs 70 lakh of the robbed cash, which was kept in a car used in the robbery.
