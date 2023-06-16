Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

During the ongoing investigation into the Rs 8.49-crore robbery in the office of CMS Info Systems Limited here on June 10, the police today claimed to have recovered an additional Rs 75 lakh. Of which, Rs 50 lakh was found in a septic tank at the residence of one of the main robbery accused Manjinder Singh, alias Mani, who was an employee of the company.

The police disclosed yesterday that six accused were arrested and around Rs 5 crore recovered from them. Now, Rs 5.75 crore has been recovered. Five accused are still at large.

During a press conference, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said following the interrogation of one of the masterminds Manjinder Singh, alias Mani, from Abbuwal village, it was revealed that he had concealed Rs 50 lakh cash in a septic tank at his residence. He said, “Acting on this information, the police recovered the cash, which was wrapped in a polythene and kept tied with a brick in the septic tank. The police on June 13 recovered Rs 1 crore from Manjinder.”

The Commissioner said Rs 25 lakh was recovered from another accused Narinder Singh, also known as Happy, from Kothe Hari Singh village. He said Narinder had buried the Rs 25 lakh in a plot near his residence.

Sidhu said the police had recovered around Rs 5.75 crore from the accused. The police were actively conducting a search for another mastermind Mandeep Kaur and her husband. A lookout circular has been issued.

Meanwhile, Sidhu said they had also asked the CMS company to provide records regarding the cash available in the office at the time of the robbery. A special investigation team is conducting an inquiry to ascertain whether company officials disclosed the accurate amount that was robbed or if they had exaggerated the figure.