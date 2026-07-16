Ludhiana industrialists warn of agitation if mixed land use issue not resolved

Industrial units operating in Ludhiana’s mixed land use (MLU) areas have given the Punjab Government an ultimatum to find a viable solution to the long-pending issue of shifting industries from these localities by the end of July. Failing this, they have warned of launching an agitation on August 1.

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A delegation of industrialists recently met the general manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC), seeking a permanent solution as the extension granted to industries operating in MLU areas is set to expire in September 2026.

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The fate of industries operating in MLU areas has remained uncertain since 2018, when residents demanded that these localities be declared purely residential and that industrial units be shifted elsewhere.

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Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association president Jaswinder Singh Thukral told The Tribune that the issue dated back to the Ludhiana Master Plan notified during the SAD-BJP government in 2008, under which these localities were classified as MLU areas.

“For nearly a decade, industries and residential houses coexisted in these localities. However, residents later raised objections, seeking to have the areas declared purely residential due to the inconvenience caused by industrial activity,” he said.

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“During the Congress regime in 2018, the issue was taken up and industries were granted a five-year extension, which expired in 2023. The AAP government subsequently extended the deadline by another three years, which will end this September. However, neither has any alternative industrial land been allotted to us nor has any subsidy been provided to facilitate the relocation of our units,” rued Thukral.

There are around 72 localities in Ludhiana notified as MLU areas, where nearly 60 per cent of the properties are industrial units and the remaining 40 per cent are residential. Industry representatives claim that even among the residential properties, many households are engaged in small-scale manufacturing activities.

The small-scale units operating in these areas include manufacturers of auto parts, bicycle parts, sewing machines, fasteners and electroplating units.

Association general secretary Shavinder Singh Hunjan said a memorandum had been submitted to the General Manager, DIC, on behalf of all industries operating in MLU areas.

“It appears that the government is focusing only on promoting large-scale industries while neglecting the small-scale sector. The reality is that small industries provide livelihood to nearly five lakh families in Ludhiana. We urge the government to come up with a permanent and practical solution to this issue,” said Hunjan.

The demand for a long-term policy on industries operating in MLU areas has also been raised by several industrial associations during meetings with political leaders on various platforms.