Ludhiana leads in GST mopup with Rs 3,354-crore revenue till November-end

Chandigarh, December 25
Maintaining its top position in the collection of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Ludhiana division leads the state in both collection and growth rate during the first eight months of the current fiscal year. The division registered the net GST revenue of Rs 3,354 crore till November end and a growth rate of 23.17 per cent as compared to the same period of FY 2021-22.
A spokesperson of the Taxation Department said Ludhiana-2 collected the highest GST revenue of Rs 1,018 crore while Ludhiana-5 led the division with a growth of 48.18 per cent among the six divisions of Ludhiana — Ludhiana-1, Ludhiana-2, Ludhiana-3, Ludhiana-4, Ludhiana-5 and Fatehgarh Sahib.
Revealing the growth rate of the total GST revenue recorded by various divisions of the department up to November as compared to the same period of the previous financial year, the spokesperson said the Patiala division remained on the second position with a growth rate of 25.99 per cent, whereas Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Ropar divisions registered growth rates of 19.42 per cent, 19.39 per cent, 17.11 per cent, 9.45 per cent and 2.49 per cent.
He further added that in the net GST revenue collection, the Ropar division scored the second position with the net GST revenue of Rs 2,002 crore whereas the net GST collection by Jalandhar, Amritsar, Faridkot, Patiala and Ferozepur divisions were Rs 1,420.33 crore, Rs 8,85.71 crore, Rs 872.43 crore, Rs 700.42 crore and Rs 364.3 crore, respectively.
The collections
- In Ludhiana division, Ludhiana-2 collected highest revenue with Rs 1,018 crore
- Ludhiana-5 led the division with 48.18% growth
- Ropar division stood second with the net GST revenue of Rs 2,002 crore
- It was followed by Jalandhar which had net collection of Rs 1,420.33 crore
- Others include: Amritsar (Rs 8,85.71 cr), Faridkot (Rs 872.43 cr), Patiala (Rs 700.42 cr) and Ferozepur (Rs 364.3 cr)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...