Ludhiana leads in GST mopup with Rs 3,354-crore revenue till November-end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

Maintaining its top position in the collection of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Ludhiana division leads the state in both collection and growth rate during the first eight months of the current fiscal year. The division registered the net GST revenue of Rs 3,354 crore till November end and a growth rate of 23.17 per cent as compared to the same period of FY 2021-22.

A spokesperson of the Taxation Department said Ludhiana-2 collected the highest GST revenue of Rs 1,018 crore while Ludhiana-5 led the division with a growth of 48.18 per cent among the six divisions of Ludhiana — Ludhiana-1, Ludhiana-2, Ludhiana-3, Ludhiana-4, Ludhiana-5 and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Revealing the growth rate of the total GST revenue recorded by various divisions of the department up to November as compared to the same period of the previous financial year, the spokesperson said the Patiala division remained on the second position with a growth rate of 25.99 per cent, whereas Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Ropar divisions registered growth rates of 19.42 per cent, 19.39 per cent, 17.11 per cent, 9.45 per cent and 2.49 per cent.

He further added that in the net GST revenue collection, the Ropar division scored the second position with the net GST revenue of Rs 2,002 crore whereas the net GST collection by Jalandhar, Amritsar, Faridkot, Patiala and Ferozepur divisions were Rs 1,420.33 crore, Rs 8,85.71 crore, Rs 872.43 crore, Rs 700.42 crore and Rs 364.3 crore, respectively.

The collections

In Ludhiana division, Ludhiana-2 collected highest revenue with Rs 1,018 crore

Ludhiana-5 led the division with 48.18% growth

Ropar division stood second with the net GST revenue of Rs 2,002 crore

It was followed by Jalandhar which had net collection of Rs 1,420.33 crore

Others include: Amritsar (Rs 8,85.71 cr), Faridkot (Rs 872.43 cr), Patiala (Rs 700.42 cr) and Ferozepur (Rs 364.3 cr)

