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Home / Punjab / Ludhiana man dies after attackers chop off hand

Ludhiana man dies after attackers chop off hand

Leave severed limb with nearby grocer

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The grocery store where assailants handed over the severed limb of the deceased at Daba, Ludhiana, on Saturday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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A man in his thirties was killed after several assailants brutally attacked him at a house near Reru Sahib Gurdwara in Daba and chopped off one of his hands. In a chilling act, the attackers allegedly left the severed limb at a nearby grocery shop and asked the shopkeeper to deliver it to the house. The victim was identified as Shakti Singh, alias Bhura.

Shocked on seeing the severed hand, the shopkeeper immediately informed the police. The police rushed Bhura to Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to excessive blood loss.

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Sources said the victim, along with accused Dalbir and others, had been at the house of his friend, Vicky Carpenter, since Friday night, where they allegedly consumed liquor. On Saturday morning, an argument reportedly broke out between Dalbir and Bhura. The altercation soon turned violent, with Dalbir and his associates allegedly attacking Bhura and severing his hand with a sharp-edged weapon.

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After the attack, the accused allegedly placed the severed hand in a polythene bag and handed it to a grocery shopkeeper, asking him to deliver it to Vicky's house, where Bhura was lying.

The police have recovered CCTV footage showing the suspects arriving on two motorcycles at the shop.

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ACP Roopdeep Kaur, who reached the spot to supervise the investigation, said preliminary findings pointed towards a case of personal enmity. According to the police, Dalbir and Bhura had recently quarrelled over an issue, and the former allegedly held a grudge against the latter. The police said both the victim and the accused had criminal cases registered against them.

"Bhura was facing 12 criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, drug peddling and kidnapping. Dalbir of Lohara Colony also has a theft case registered against him," the ACP said.

The sources claimed that Bhura had been nominated in a 2019 case related to the killing of an inmate at the Central Jail in Ludhiana.

The sources further claimed that police had rounded up Vicky to investigate his suspected role in the alleged murder conspiracy.

A murder case has been registered against the accused Dalbir, Vicky Carpenter, Rahul Bewra, Mana, Gagan Dhillon, Laddo, Mani Basha and some unidentified persons. The police are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

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