icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Ludhiana MC plans biogas plants at STPs under Urban Challenge Fund

Ludhiana MC plans biogas plants at STPs under Urban Challenge Fund

Officials said Ludhiana currently operates four STPs based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology with a total capacity of 440 million litres per day (MLD)

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:30 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A biogas plant. Representational photo
Advertisement

In a move aimed at reducing power costs and improving waste management, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is planning to install biogas plants with digesters at the city’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

Advertisement

Officials said Ludhiana currently operates four STPs based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology with a total capacity of 440 million litres per day (MLD). While the plants play a key role in treating sewage, they consume a large amount of electricity, putting a heavy burden on the civic body’s finances.

Advertisement

Under the proposed plan, methane gas generated from sewage sludge will be captured and used to produce electricity. This is expected to help the MC move towards energy neutrality by reducing its dependence on external power supply and lowering operational costs.

Advertisement

MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal said the project is being explored under the UCF framework, which allows urban local bodies to raise funds from the market for infrastructure projects, with partial central assistance. As per the guidelines, at least 50 per cent of the project cost has to be mobilised through loans, bonds or public-private partnerships, while the Centre can provide up to 25 per cent assistance.

Apart from cutting electricity expenses, the proposed biogas plants are also expected to address the issue of sludge management. The digesters will treat the secondary sludge generated by SBR technology, reducing the volume of waste that needs to be disposed of.

Advertisement

Katyal added that the project could also bring environmental benefits by lowering the carbon footprint of municipal operations. The initiative aligns with national goals of promoting green energy and sustainable urban infrastructure.

There is also a possibility of generating additional revenue. The MC may explore the production of compressed biogas (CBG) or organic manure from treated sludge, which can be sold commercially.

Sources said the proposal is at a preliminary stage and detailed project reports are being worked out. If approved, the project could become one of the key urban infrastructure initiatives taken up by the civic body under the Urban Challenge Fund.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts