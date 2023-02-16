Ludhiana, Mohali top waste generators

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Of the total eight districts generating hazardous waste, Ludhiana and Mohali account for highest waste generation in the state.

Of the total 1,22,095 metric tonne (MT) generated in the state during 2021-2022, Ludhiana generated 32,794 MT and Mohali (Dera Bassi) generated 21,087 MT, stated the information shared by the Minister of State in Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question on hazardous waste management in the country. Other districts generating hazardous waste are Amritsar, Gurdaspur (Dera baba Nanak), Fatehgarh Sahib (Mandi Gobindgarh), Jalandhar, Patiala and Ropar.

It was informed that Centre has notified the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Trans boundary Movement) Rules, 2016, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to ensure safe storage, treatment and disposal of hazardous wastes in an environmentally sound manner without harming the environment and human health.

Responsibility for earmarking or allocation of industrial space or shed for recycling, pre-processing and other utilisation of hazardous or other waste in the existing and upcoming industrial park, estate and industrial clusters is been upon the state government concerned.

In Punjab, there are a total of 176 authorized facilities for treatment of different categories of hazardous waste.