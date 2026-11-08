Ludhiana PhD scholar’s death: Kin refuse her last rites until accused held

The postmortem of 22-year-old PhD scholar Raina Dhir, who died amid alleged harassment by a youth, was conducted on Saturday. Her family, however, has not performed the last rites and continue to demand justice.

While they held her friend, Divyanshu Bagga, responsible for her death, the boy’s mother, Kajal, has released videos levelling serious allegations against Dhir’s family.

According to Raina’s mother, Seema Dhir, her daughter was forced to end her life amid continued harassment. The police had registered a case against Divyanshu, his mother and brother Chinu. The girl’s family had made it clear that they would not perform Raina’s last rites until all the accused were arrested.

However, Kajal, in a series of social media post, claimed that Raina and Divyanshu had been in a relationship for the past one and a half years. According to her, their family had no objection to the relationship, but the girl’s mother raised concerns over the caste difference after the sudden death of Raina’s father. Questioning the statements recorded with the police, she alleged that Raina’s death was a case of honour killing.

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Inspector Gurjeet Singh said the police were examining the allegations levelled by both sides. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said a manhunt was underway to nab Divyanshu .