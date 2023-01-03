Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Ludhiana (Punjab), January 3

The police on Tuesday arrested gangster Ajay Pandit from Basauli village in Una district of neighboring Himachal Pradesh, an official said.

Ludhiana Commissioner Mandeep Singh Gill said here that Pandit had been living in Himachal in disguise.

Originally from Ludhiana, Pandit has several cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder, against him in different police stations in Ludhiana.

He was released on bail last year but continued his criminal activities.

In an incident that took place in the jurisdiction of local police station number 7, the court had declared him a proclaimed offender, the police said.

Gill said Pandit was in direct contact with many dreaded gangsters and used to commit crimes in coordination with them.

The police will seek his remand after producing him in a local court.