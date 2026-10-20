Ludhiana Police Commissioner appears before ED

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Chandigarh on Monday in connection with a money-laundering probe into alleged fake forensic reports linked to a controversial video of CM Bhagwant Mann.

The video, which went viral in June, purportedly showed Mann disrespecting pictures of Sikh Gurus. Mann denied being the person shown, claiming the clip was AI-generated.

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The Gurugram police arrested two persons, Arun Mehandru, 25, and Ankit, 25, for allegedly conspiring to prepare forged forensic and cyber analysis reports related to the video.

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Another video allegedly showing Sharma with two individuals in Gurugram prompted Opposition leaders to allege that a settlement had been reached to facilitate the preparation of a fake report.