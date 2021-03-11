Ludhiana police crack case in 24 hours, trace kidnapped child to Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 19

The Ludhiana Commissionerate on Friday traced the kidnapped three-month-old child to Bathinda within 24 hours.

Police carried out searches to trace Nihal on Thursday night and were successful.

Five kidnappers were arrested. One of the kidnappers was known to the family, who hatched the conspiracy.

JCP Narinder Bhargav said it is a case of child-trafficking and the kidnappers wanted to sell the child to a Bathinda-based man for Rs 50,000.

Police are likely to hold a press conference later.