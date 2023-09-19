Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana, September 19
With the arrest of four persons, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday cracked a multi-crore robbery case.
The police have also recovered Rs 3.51 crore in cash and gold ornaments from their possession.
According to police, the accused had looted cash and ornaments worth crores from the house of a renowned doctor on Pakhowal Road five days ago.
The team got vital leads through the CCTV footage and the suspects were apprehended, said officials.
DGP Gaurav Yadav appreciated the Ludhiana police for solving the case.
In a tweet, the DGP said the Ludhiana police solved the case in record five days using professional and scientific approach.
Proud of @Ludhiana_Police for solving the Multi Crore Robbery Case with arrest of four persons— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 19, 2023
Case solved in record 5 days using professional & scientific approach
Recovery : Rs. 3.51 crore and gold ornaments (1/2) pic.twitter.com/du9XGw5mWi
