Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Ludhiana, November 23

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana on Wednesday arrested a Punjab Police sub-inspector along with his two aides and recovered 846-gm heroin from them. The arrested cop was posted as Additional SHO at police division 5 in Ludhiana Commissionerate.

The arrested accused have been identified as sub-inspector Harjinder Singh (50), Harjinder Kaur (35) and Rohit Kumar (20), both residents of Phillaur, Jalandhar.

AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma, DSP Davinder Chaudhary, STF Inspector Harbans Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Wednesday.

AIG Sharma said when the STF team led by Inspector Harbans was present near Jassian T-Point where they received secret information that cop posted in Ludhiana police was into the drug smuggling racket and he was on the way towards Basti Jodhewal from Ladhowal to supply heroin to his clients on his motorcycle (PB06AL9423).

Accordingly, the police laid a trap at strategic place where after intercepting the motorcycle, the cop was cornered by the STF cops. During frisking, 16-gm heroin was recovered from his pocket, added AIG Sharma.

During the preliminary questioning, the accused cop confessed that he was running the heroin smuggling racket along with his two aides Harjinder Kaur and Rohit. Accordingly, the team laid a trap and caught two accused with 830-gm heroin. The cop also admitted that he always wears police uniform whenever he would go to deliver the consignment of heroin. STF officials said cop was into this trade from the past few years and he himself was also a heroin addict.

Accused woman Harjinder confessed that she was into drug smuggling from the past over 10 years and also has a criminal past as several cases of heroin and puppy husk smuggling were already registered against her at Phillaur police station.

Smuggler Rohit admitted that he was working at Cremica factory in Phillaur and one case of smuggling was already registered against him in the past.

