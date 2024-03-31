Ludhiana residents irked by power cuts

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, March 30

The residents of Dehlon road, getting supply from Dharaur feeder in Sahnewal, seem to be literally fed up with the faulty power supply on account of even slightest change in the weather conditions. The consumers complain that it is an endless tail of misery as no official of the department, despite complaints, seems to be in a hurry to resolve the issue. The unscheduled cuts may be prolonged in some cases even for the whole day.

TROUBLE FOR ALL The whole area is plunged into darkness as the department fails to restore the supply for hours together. The shopkeepers have to bear losses due to snapping of power. The machine-driven equipment works no more thus forcing the workers to just wait and watch. The children appearing for board exams or for other entrance tests, are at their wits’ end without power. Moreover, online study is seriously affected by these cuts — Jasdeep, resident

Fed up by the irresponsive attitude of the employees, the residents have now begun to vent out their anger against the department by complaining that the unscheduled cuts are taking a toll on their lives. The supply is seldom restored in time or snapped immediately after restoration.

“Last night as the weather turned hostile, the power was snapped. As it was restored after hours of complaining, it was insufficient. The department had to be informed time and again but it failed to rectify it even till late evening. The response of the employees too is not consumer friendly,” shared Gurdeep Singh, a resident.

“The whole area is plunged into darkness as the department fails to restore the supply even after hours together. The shopkeepers have to bear losses due to snapping of power. The machine-driven equipment works no more thus forcing the workers to just wait and watch. Students cannot concentrate without electricity. The children appearing for board exams or for other entrance tests, are at their wits’ end without power. Moreover, online study is seriously affected by these cuts,” said Jasdeep, a student who is preparing for his final exams.

“In the case of scheduled cuts too, the situation is no better. The cuts exceed their specified limits. We literally dread the fast-approaching summers as we can easily predict what the future has in store for us,” a resident complained.

PSPCL XEN Sukhan Grewal when contacted, said that he shall look into the issue and see that the needful is undertaken at the earliest. “As the department is facing a severe crunch of supporting staff, the restoration sometimes takes time. The scant staff has to be divided as per the complaints which results in delayed restoration. But we are still trying to cope up as much as possible since we cannot afford our consumers to suffer at any cost,” he asserted.