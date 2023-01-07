Ludhiana RTA in VB net for 'accepting' bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana, for reportedly accepting bribe from transporters.

Acting on basis of a complaint lodged at the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line on November 11, 2022, the VB found that Dhaliwal accepted bribe from transporters through some private persons on monthly basis for not issuing challans.

The VB spokesperson said complainant Satnam Singh Dhawan of Mankawal villagehad submitted an online complaint against the RTA along with videos as a proof of Punjab Home Guards (PHG) Bahadar Singh attached with Dhaliwal.

In December 2022, the RTA received Rs 4 lakh in bribe and kept Rs 1.70 lakh with himself and handed over the remaining Rs 2.30 lakh to the PHG.

A case under Sections 7, 7-A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC has been registered against Dhaliwal.