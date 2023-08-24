Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

In a tragic incident, a schoolteacher lost her life while three others sustained injuries after the roof of a staff room collapsed at Government Senior Secondary School, Baddowal.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Ravinderpal Kaur. The injured teachers are Narinderjit Kaur, Indu Rani and Surjit Kaur.

As the news of the roof collapse spread around 1 pm, the ITBP team rescued two teachers and rushed them to the hospital.

Close shave for 15 Majority of the teachers left for their classes after the lunch break got over. Only four teachers were left in the staff room as it was their free period. — Teachers

Within a few minutes, an NDRF team pulled out the remaining two teachers from the rubble, including Ravinderpal, who couldn’t be saved. The panic-stricken teachers said around 20 teachers were sitting in the staff room during recess. “Majority of the teachers left for their classes after the lunch break got over. Only four teachers were left in the staff room as it was their free period,” they said.

“We are shocked. Thankfully, nothing happened to the students and the classrooms were vacated immediately,” said a teacher.

According to information, second floor was being constructed under the “Schools of Eminence” initiative.

“After the second-floor collapsed, the roof of the first floor also fell down. As nobody told us to vacate the building, classes were being held here on a daily basis,” said another teacher.

DC Surabhi Malik said an FIR had been lodged against the contractor, who was carrying out the construction activity at the school. She said “A technical agency will submit a report highlighting whether the school building is safe or unsafe. As per the DEO’s record, the building was not declared unsafe.”