Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the J&K Police arrested a drug smuggler, who was wanted in a 30-kg cocaine seizure case, from Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana and seized Rs 4.94 crore drug money stored in a bed, said DGP Gaurav Yadav today.

Gold, fake number plates recovered The police have seized a .32-bore revolver and 38 fake vehicle registration no. plates of Punjab and Haryana

The team also confiscated 44 gm of gold, 385 gm of silver, a currency counting machine and a weighing machine

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh (24), a native of Thandian village in Banga, Nawanshahr district, who had been living at Dashmesh Nagar, Mullanpur Dakha, for the past six months. Apart from seizing the drug money, cops also seized a .32-bore revolver, 38 fake vehicle number plates of Punjab and Haryana, 44 gm gold, 385 gm silver, a currency counting machine and a weighing machine from him. His SUV has also been impounded.

The development followed the arrest of two Punjab-based drug smugglers identified as Hunny Basra of Palahi Gate, Phagwara, and Sarabjit Singh of Ballan village in Kartarpur with 30-kg of cocaine from Jammu on October 1.

The DGP said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of Manjit in the cocaine seizure case, teams of Counter Intelligence Ludhiana joined Jammu Police and launched a search operation in the state. “Police teams have arrested Manjit from his rented accommodation in Mullanpur Dakha after laying a trap,” he said.

He further said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused used to transport drugs in vehicles from Jalandhar area after picking up the consignment from two persons who have already been arrested by Jammu Police. They used to go to Jammu to retrieve the consignment.

AIG, Counter Intelligence, Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Manjit’s father, Satnam Singh, was also into drug smuggling and declared a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case registered in Garhshankar.

Police sources said apart from Manjit, a couple and their child were also putting up in the same rented accommodation at a monthly rent of Rs 15,000 per month. When police party raided the house, the couple and their child managed to escape. Police suspect that the couple might be aware of the smuggling racket being run by Manjit and probe was on to identify them.

The police said wife and a son of Manjit were living in the UK and he was also planning to shift abroad after earning money through the drug business. He had transported three consignment in the past seven months. The money seized from his house was to be handed over to his bosses and he was to get only the incentive.

#Jammu #Punjab Police