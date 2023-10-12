 Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

Was wanted in 30-kg cocaine haul in Jammu earlier this month

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

Money seized from Mullanpur Dakha; and (inset) Manjeet Singh.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the J&K Police arrested a drug smuggler, who was wanted in a 30-kg cocaine seizure case, from Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana and seized Rs 4.94 crore drug money stored in a bed, said DGP Gaurav Yadav today.

Gold, fake number plates recovered

  • The police have seized a .32-bore revolver and 38 fake vehicle registration no. plates of Punjab and Haryana
  • The team also confiscated 44 gm of gold, 385 gm of silver, a currency counting machine and a weighing machine

The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh (24), a native of Thandian village in Banga, Nawanshahr district, who had been living at Dashmesh Nagar, Mullanpur Dakha, for the past six months. Apart from seizing the drug money, cops also seized a .32-bore revolver, 38 fake vehicle number plates of Punjab and Haryana, 44 gm gold, 385 gm silver, a currency counting machine and a weighing machine from him. His SUV has also been impounded.

The development followed the arrest of two Punjab-based drug smugglers identified as Hunny Basra of Palahi Gate, Phagwara, and Sarabjit Singh of Ballan village in Kartarpur with 30-kg of cocaine from Jammu on October 1.

The DGP said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of Manjit in the cocaine seizure case, teams of Counter Intelligence Ludhiana joined Jammu Police and launched a search operation in the state. “Police teams have arrested Manjit from his rented accommodation in Mullanpur Dakha after laying a trap,” he said.

He further said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused used to transport drugs in vehicles from Jalandhar area after picking up the consignment from two persons who have already been arrested by Jammu Police. They used to go to Jammu to retrieve the consignment.

AIG, Counter Intelligence, Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Manjit’s father, Satnam Singh, was also into drug smuggling and declared a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case registered in Garhshankar.

Police sources said apart from Manjit, a couple and their child were also putting up in the same rented accommodation at a monthly rent of Rs 15,000 per month. When police party raided the house, the couple and their child managed to escape. Police suspect that the couple might be aware of the smuggling racket being run by Manjit and probe was on to identify them.

The police said wife and a son of Manjit were living in the UK and he was also planning to shift abroad after earning money through the drug business. He had transported three consignment in the past seven months. The money seized from his house was to be handed over to his bosses and he was to get only the incentive.

#Jammu #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

RTA clears pendency backlog, collects Rs 251.36-crore revenue

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi