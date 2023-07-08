Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 8

In a major breakthrough, the Ludhiana Police on Saturday claimed to have solved a sensational triple murder case in less than 12 hours with arrest of the accused.

Three members of a family were found murdered in their house in a densely populated area here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Chaman Lal (75), his wife, aged around 70, and mother, aged around 90, police said.

The incident came to light in the morning when a milkman alerted the neighbours, saying the house was locked from inside and no one was responding. The milkman told police that no one had opened the house on Thursday too.

After this, the neighbours climbed the wall and entered the house to find all the three members of the family lying in a pool of blood.

The murders have been committed with sharp edged weapons, said police, while adding the motive behind the crime was being investigated.

Chaman Lal's four sons are settled abroad, the police said.

Police had also examined the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.