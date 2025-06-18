Ludhiana West bypoll: FIR against online news channels for publishing opinion poll

An FIR has been registered against some online news channels for publishing an opinion poll on the Ludhiana West by-election scheduled for June 19 under the Representation of the People Act and the BNS.

The publication was carried out in violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, which prohibits the publication or broadcasting of opinion polls in electronic media during the restricted period (48 hours prior to close of the poll).

The complaint was formally lodged by the returning officer. The publication is viewed as an attempt to influence voter perception and election response.

Numerous complaints were received against online news channels, ‘Turn Times’, ‘Jan Hitaishi’, ‘The City Headlines’ and ‘E News Punjab’, for publishing opinion polls during the restricted period, so the Cyber Crime police station, Ludhiana, registered the FIR.