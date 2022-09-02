Ludhiana witnesses fifth highest accidental deaths in 2021: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Ludhiana witnessed fifth highest accidental deaths in the country in 2021.

As many as 1,243 persons died due to the road accidents in the district at the rate of 77.2 per cent, which was more than double the national average of 29.1 per cent.

The mega cities, which reported higher rate of accidental deaths than Ludhiana, included Rajkot (92.9 per cent), followed by Faridabad (90.9 per cent), Raipur (89 per cent) and Asansol (86.7 per cent).

Kolkata with 8.8 per cent of the total population of all 53 mega cities reported the lowest share of 0.6 per cent of total accidental deaths.

The NCRB’s report “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2021” indicated that Amritsar, Punjab’s only other mega city, besides Ludhiana reported only 350 accidental deaths in 2021, which was 71.84 per cent less than the industrial hub.

Chandigarh’s 379 accidental deaths were also almost three times less than Ludhiana’s toll.

Ludhiana’s total accidental deaths included 1,104 men and 139 women, of which 403 men and 46 women were aged between 30 years and 45 years, 309 men and 22 women between 45 years and 60 years, and 135 men and 10 women were aged 60 years and above.

Of the total accidental deaths in the district, 380 happened in 478 road accidents, which were 23.2 per cent more than 388 in 2020. As many as 169 persons were left injured in 478 road accidents in 2021.

Of the 380 victims, 77 were travelling on trucks, 11 on buses, 75 on cars, 13 each on tractors and auto-rickshaws, 100 on two-wheelers, 56 on other motor vehicles, 10 cyclists, three on cycle rickshaws and 22 persons on various other mode of transportation.

Meanwhile, there was no pedestrian among 380 persons who lost their lives in the road accidents in the district last year.

