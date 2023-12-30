Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

Shimla, December 30
A 23-year-old model from Jalandhar was allegedly raped by a youth from Ludhiana in Shimla.
The victim lodged a complaint at the New Shimla women’s police station on Wednesday.
According to police, the victim complained that she was raped by the accused on the pretext of shooting a video.
In her complaint, the victim claimed that she had come to Shimla on December 22 and stayed at a hotel where the accused molested her.
ASP Sunil Negi said a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC.
