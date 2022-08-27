Lumpy skin disease: 10 lakh animals to be vaccinated in Punjab

Chandigarh, August 27
Punjab’s Animal Husbandry Department will administer vaccines to 10 lakh animals to check the spread of Lumpy Skin disease among cattle in the state.
Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department said 5.94 lakh animals have been vaccinated so far.
The department has an adequate amount of vaccines and 10 lakh healthy animals will be vaccinated during the next week, he said, adding that all animals in ‘gaushalas’ have been vaccinated.
The principal secretary said the effect of the viral disease has started decreasing in Punjab as the spread of this disease is stabilising and its impact is likely to decrease further in the next few days.
The Lumpy Skin disease has mainly affected cows with Fazilka, Muktsar, Bathinda and Tarn Taran being the worst-affected districts in the state.
The contagious disease spreads rapidly among animals through flies, mosquitoes and ticks.
