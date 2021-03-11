Lumpy skin disease: Over 1.84 lakh cattle vaccinated in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Over 1.84 lakh cattle have been vaccinated for the prevention of lumpy skin disease so far by the Animal Husbandry Department. Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, said the third lot of 83,000 doses of the goatpox vaccine had been distributed among the districts.

According to Pratap, five veterinary officers from Punjab Veterinary Vaccine Institute, Ludhiana, have been deputed in different districts. Earlier, veterinary officers of the head office in Mohali were also deployed in the districts till August 31.

The Principal Secretary said, “On the instructions of the CM, an amount of Rs 1 crore is being transferred by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department to the Animal Husbandry Department, which will be disbursed to the districts.”

#Lumpy Skin Disease