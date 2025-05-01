DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Machhiwara: Land of shared faiths

Machhiwara: Land of shared faiths

Renowned for communal harmony among Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, Machhiwara holds great significance for members of all communities. Widely known for its illustrious association with the life of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, the history of this habitation dates back...
article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Machhiwar, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurdwara Charankanwal Sahib stand as embodiment of communal harmony in Machhiwara. TRIBUNE PhotoS: Mahesh Sharma
Advertisement

Renowned for communal harmony among Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, Machhiwara holds great significance for members of all communities. Widely known for its illustrious association with the life of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, the history of this habitation dates back to the Mahabharata period, according to Khulasat-ut-Tawarikh, written by Sujan Rai Bhandari.

However, no archaeologically approved evidence was found by Indian archaeologist Charles Rogers during his visit in 1888-89.

The oldest written records about Machhiwara have been noted from the Lodhi period (1451-1526) with reference to Sultan Lodhi’s movement to Sambhal (present day UP) and direction to Khawas Khan regarding shifting of an administrator from Asgar to Sambhal.

Advertisement

According to Mahan Kosh by Bhai Kahan Singh, Guru Gobind Singh had stayed at Machhiwara at the house of Gulab Chand Masand after coming from Chamkaur Sahib in Paush Samvat 1761.

Guru Gobind Singh had worn a blue attire while shifting from Chamkaur Sahib to the forests of Machhiwara. He was spotted by his followers lying at a cold place in the forest where now Gurdwara Charan Kawal Sahib is established. He was known as Uch Da Peer here after he had crowned his Kalgi on Sangat Singh’s turban before leaving Chamkaur Sahib with the intent to misguide the Mughals.

Advertisement

Gani Khan and Nabi Khan who helped the Guru, disguised as Muslim divine, to protect him from his enemies, also belonged to Machhiwara. The Guru’s hukamnama is still preserved by the descendants of Khans.

Dr Harjinder Singh Dilgir, in the fourth volume of his Sampuran Mahan Kosh, states that Guru ji stayed at Bhai Jiwan Singh’s residence at Machhiwara from December 8, 1705 to December 10, 1705.

Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have composed his poem, ‘Mittar Piyare Nu Haal Muridan Da Kehna,’ while staying in the forests of Machhiwara. Gurdwara Charankanwal Sahib, Gurdwara Kirpan Bhent Sahib, Gurdwara Gani Khan Nabi Khan and Gurdwara Machhiwara Sahib are prominent Sikh shrines associated with Guru Gobind Singh.

Shri Shiv Shivala Brahmachari Mandir, Shree Durga Shakti Mandir, Seeto Mata Mandir and Sanmat Satsang Mandir are among the Hindu shrines that draw crowds of devotees following Sanatan Dharam in the region.

Devotees of Lord Shiva visit the Shivala temple on Hindu festivals and have special faith in the shrine for helping their wishes come true after praying here for 40 days.

The pages of history make special reference to Patharia Masjid, more commonly known as Qazi Masjid, which was reportedly constructed by Bibi Fateh Malika, a daughter of Malik Machhi during the last years of the regime of Sultan Sikandar.

Christians also find solace in knowing the history of Machhiwara as the first Jesuit Mission from Goa to the court of Mughal emperor Akbar, led by Father Antoni de Monserrate, had arrived here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper