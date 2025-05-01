Machhiwara: Land of shared faiths

Renowned for communal harmony among Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, Machhiwara holds great significance for members of all communities. Widely known for its illustrious association with the life of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, the history of this habitation dates back to the Mahabharata period, according to Khulasat-ut-Tawarikh, written by Sujan Rai Bhandari.

However, no archaeologically approved evidence was found by Indian archaeologist Charles Rogers during his visit in 1888-89.

The oldest written records about Machhiwara have been noted from the Lodhi period (1451-1526) with reference to Sultan Lodhi’s movement to Sambhal (present day UP) and direction to Khawas Khan regarding shifting of an administrator from Asgar to Sambhal.

According to Mahan Kosh by Bhai Kahan Singh, Guru Gobind Singh had stayed at Machhiwara at the house of Gulab Chand Masand after coming from Chamkaur Sahib in Paush Samvat 1761.

Guru Gobind Singh had worn a blue attire while shifting from Chamkaur Sahib to the forests of Machhiwara. He was spotted by his followers lying at a cold place in the forest where now Gurdwara Charan Kawal Sahib is established. He was known as Uch Da Peer here after he had crowned his Kalgi on Sangat Singh’s turban before leaving Chamkaur Sahib with the intent to misguide the Mughals.

Gani Khan and Nabi Khan who helped the Guru, disguised as Muslim divine, to protect him from his enemies, also belonged to Machhiwara. The Guru’s hukamnama is still preserved by the descendants of Khans.

Dr Harjinder Singh Dilgir, in the fourth volume of his Sampuran Mahan Kosh, states that Guru ji stayed at Bhai Jiwan Singh’s residence at Machhiwara from December 8, 1705 to December 10, 1705.

Guru Gobind Singh is believed to have composed his poem, ‘Mittar Piyare Nu Haal Muridan Da Kehna,’ while staying in the forests of Machhiwara. Gurdwara Charankanwal Sahib, Gurdwara Kirpan Bhent Sahib, Gurdwara Gani Khan Nabi Khan and Gurdwara Machhiwara Sahib are prominent Sikh shrines associated with Guru Gobind Singh.

Shri Shiv Shivala Brahmachari Mandir, Shree Durga Shakti Mandir, Seeto Mata Mandir and Sanmat Satsang Mandir are among the Hindu shrines that draw crowds of devotees following Sanatan Dharam in the region.

Devotees of Lord Shiva visit the Shivala temple on Hindu festivals and have special faith in the shrine for helping their wishes come true after praying here for 40 days.

The pages of history make special reference to Patharia Masjid, more commonly known as Qazi Masjid, which was reportedly constructed by Bibi Fateh Malika, a daughter of Malik Machhi during the last years of the regime of Sultan Sikandar.

Christians also find solace in knowing the history of Machhiwara as the first Jesuit Mission from Goa to the court of Mughal emperor Akbar, led by Father Antoni de Monserrate, had arrived here.