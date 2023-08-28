Machine involved in illegal mining falls into Swan near Nurpur Bedi

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 27

A poclain machine used for illegal mining fell in the Swan near Nurpur Bedi on Friday night.

Officials of the Mining Department said they found a poclain machine submerged in a water pit in the Swan at Alagran village on Friday.

The officials said around 250 foot away from the mishap spot, another pit was found from where 8,000 cubic foot of mining material was reportedly lifted.

Harshant Kumar, XEN, Mining Department, said, the machine reportedly fell in the water pit while excavating the mining material illegally.

#Illegal Mining #Nurpur #Ropar