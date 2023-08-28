Machine involved in illegal mining falls into Swan near Nurpur Bedi

Ropar, August 27
A poclain machine used for illegal mining fell in the Swan near Nurpur Bedi on Friday night.
Officials of the Mining Department said they found a poclain machine submerged in a water pit in the Swan at Alagran village on Friday.
The officials said around 250 foot away from the mishap spot, another pit was found from where 8,000 cubic foot of mining material was reportedly lifted.
Harshant Kumar, XEN, Mining Department, said, the machine reportedly fell in the water pit while excavating the mining material illegally.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
As Haryana’s Nuh burns, watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful click after javelin throw final
Pakistan's Arshad Nadem made a final attempt in 6th round wi...
Neeraj Chopra scripts history yet again, becomes first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championships
Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legend...
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it