Maghi Mela: Akali Dal to hold all-woman rally in Muktsar

Muktsar, January 3

The SAD has decided to hold an all-woman rally dedicated to the woman Sikh warrior Mai Bhago at Muktsar town during the Maghi Mela. This is the first of its kind rally on this occasion.

Hargobind Kaur, president, Istri Akali Dal, said, “Before the Vidhan Sabha polls, the Arvind Kejriwal had announced to give Rs 1,000 per month to each woman, but after forming the state government, the party leadership has done nothing on the ground till date. We will show the women power and expose the AAP’s lies in our rally to be held on January 12, which is dedicated to Mata Bhag Kaur, also known as Mai Bhago.”

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and some other party leaders will reportedly address the rally.

