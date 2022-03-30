Magisterial probe ordered into Tapa clash

Tribune News Service

Barnala, March 29

Three months after a clash between locals and police left several persons injured in Tapa, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission today ordered a magisterial inquiry even as both sides continued to level allegations against each other claiming violation of norms.

On December 29, after the police tried to convince members of the SC community not to go ahead with the construction of a gurdwara on a vacant piece of land near the tehsil complex in Tapa, a clash broke out leading to injuries to four policemen and some members of the SC community.

Locals had accused the police of opening fire. But the police claimed they wanted to convince residents to vacate the land, but the latter attacked them. A case was registered against 165 persons.

Poonam Kangra, member of the commission, told The Tribune: “Residents of Khattar Patti have accused the police and administration of registering false cases against them. But the cops and administration officers have been asking locals to produce documents of ownership. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and sought report by April 29.”

Kangra took exception to firing by the police during the clash and pulled up the officers concerned. —