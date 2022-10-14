Maha delegation visits govt schools

Chandigarh, October 13
In a bid to get first-hand information about the ground realities of government schools and quality educational activities, a high-level delegation of the Maharashtra Education Department today visited various schools in the state.
On the directions of Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the delegation visited Government Primary School, Nariangarh Jhunghian; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali; and Meritorious School, Mohali.
Meanwhile, Secretary-cum-DGSE, Punjab, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal coordinated the visit and provided requisite information about the procedures and achievements of the government schools of the state.
