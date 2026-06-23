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Home / Punjab / Maharashtra clears proposal to repeal 1956 Hazur Sahib Act, paves way for new law

Maharashtra clears proposal to repeal 1956 Hazur Sahib Act, paves way for new law

1956 Hazur Sahib Act will be replaced with a new legislation titled the ‘Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Act’, marking a structural reset of the legal regime governing the Takhat in Nanded

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:23 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded
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The Maharashtra government is all set to overhaul the management of Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded.

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The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, approved the proposal to repeal the 70-year-old ‘Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956’.

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The existing 1956 Act will be replaced with a new legislation titled the ‘Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurdwara Act’, marking a structural reset of the legal regime governing the Takhat in Nanded, a shrine of profound historical and religious importance associated with Guru Gobind Singh.

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The draft of the new law has received Cabinet approval. It will be finalised in consultation with the Law and Justice Department before being tabled in the state legislature during the next monsoon session.

Once approved, it will be followed by fresh rules governing administration, elections and by-laws of the gurdwara board.

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A senior member of the Takhat Sri Hazur Sahib Board confirmed that the Maharashtra Cabinet has proposed to repeal the 1958 Act, “The Jathedar and panj pyare had called for a meeting this evening to deliberate on the issue," he said.

Sources said that Takhat Jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh and other religious personalities have expressed their dissent at the government’s move to alter the 1958 Act governing one of the Five Temporal Seats of the Sikhs.

Nonetheless, the proposal was tabled by the state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule.

He had proposed that many provisions of the 1956 Act had become outdated and presented a resolution in the cabinet that the footfall of pilgrims and allied logistics has increased multi-fold, it has consequently widened the administrative sphere and demands an entirely new regulatory framework.

The push for a new law is rooted in recommendations of a state-appointed committee (Justice Bhatia panel), which examined issues related to governance, management and the electoral framework of the gurdwara board.

The government has maintained that a modernised legal structure is intended to make the administration more transparent, accountable and efficient.

The repeal comes against a backdrop of prolonged friction between Sikh bodies and the Maharashtra government over amendments to the same Act in recent years.

Earlier changes, especially in 2024, were criticised for increasing the number of government-nominated members on the board, while reducing representation of Sikh institutions such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Chief Khalsa Diwan.

On February 5, 2024, the Maharashtra government had allowed direct nomination of 12 of 17 members of the board.

Additionally, the number of members sent by the SGPC has been reduced from four to two, and the nominations by the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Hazuri Sachkhand Diwan and membership of two Sikh MPs have been abolished.

Following a massive protest by the SGPC and other local Sikh organisations, the government was compelled to roll back the amendment.

Sikh organisations, including the global bodies, had termed these moves a “direct interference” in religious affairs and alleged attempts at state control over a Takhat.

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