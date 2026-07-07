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Home / Punjab / Maiden meeting of Abohar MC postponed; BJP cries foul

Maiden meeting of Abohar MC postponed; BJP cries foul

Abohar SDM Kirpal Vir Singh says the MC meeting had been postponed due to an "exigency"; it is pertinent to mention that the BJP secured a majority in Abohar MC polls held on May 26

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Newly elected councillors gather at Municipal Corporation office in Abohar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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The maiden meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation, Abohar, scheduled to be held on Tuesday afternoon, was postponed, leaving all 50 newly elected councillors unable to take the oath of office. The election of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor was also scheduled to be held during the meeting.

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Abohar SDM Kirpal Vir Singh said the meeting had been postponed due to an "exigency". However, when asked to elaborate, he declined to comment further.

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The meeting was to be presided over by the Commissioner of Ferozepur Division, who reportedly did not arrive at the venue.

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It is pertinent to mention that the BJP secured a majority in the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections held on May 26. Out of the total 50 wards, the BJP won 28 seats, followed by the AAP with 20 seats, while the Congress and an Independent candidate won one ward each.

Condemning the postponement, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar alleged that the AAP government was making a mockery of democracy and disregarding the people's mandate. He claimed that the government was afraid of the BJP's victory in Abohar and was attempting to undermine the democratic process. Notably, as the local MLA, Jakhar is also entitled to vote in the election for Mayor.

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According to an official communication dated July 4, the office of the Commissioner, Ferozepur Division, had directed the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Abohar, to convene the first meeting of the newly elected councillors on July 7 at 2.30 pm for the administration of the oath of office and secrecy.

Despite this, the meeting was postponed after all the newly elected councillors had assembled at the Municipal Corporation office in Abohar.

According to official sources, the oath-taking ceremony has now been rescheduled for July 10 by the Commissioner of Ferozepur Division.

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