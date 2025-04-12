DT
Home / Punjab / Main accused in BJP leader’s grenade attack case arrested from Delhi

Main accused in BJP leader’s grenade attack case arrested from Delhi

According to Punjab DGP, Saidul Ameen is the prime suspect in the grenade attack targeting Manoranjan Kalia’s residence on the night of April 7-8
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:41 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from Delhi on Saturday.
The Punjab Police, with the support of central agencies and the Delhi Police, arrested the main accused in the grenade attack case at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar. Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from Delhi on Saturday.

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police had previously arrested two individuals connected to the case: Satish Kumar Lucky, the driver of the e-rickshaw from which the grenade was thrown, and his cousin Harry, who provided Rs 3,500 to the accused. These arrests were made on April 8, just hours after the incident.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Saidul Ameen is the prime suspect in the grenade attack targeting Kalia’s residence on the intervening night of April 7-8. The Punjab Police have made significant progress in the investigation, with further efforts underway to identify handlers, financial backers and potential foreign connections linked to the attack.

“The Punjab Police remain committed to dismantling organised crime and maintaining peace and harmony across the state,” said the DGP in a post shared on his official X handle.

The police said it was the conspiracy of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create communal tension in Punjab. The e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been seized.

