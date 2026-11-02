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Home / Punjab / ‘Main kehra pandit han’: Sukhbir Badal remains tight-lipped on SAD-BJP alliance talks

‘Main kehra pandit han’: Sukhbir Badal remains tight-lipped on SAD-BJP alliance talks

SAD was part of NDA before it snapped ties with BJP in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws during the farmers’ agitation

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Badal, who was addressing the media, was sharply critical of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holding both responsible for the alleged misgovernance in Punjab, however made no mention of BJP
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Refusing to give a timeline for a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Main kaun sa Pandit hoon. You will get to know in a few days.”

Speculation about a possible alliance between the two parties gained momentum after BJP leaders were seen posing with Sukhbir Badal at the wedding reception of BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal’s daughter in Chandigarh.

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The photographs went viral on social media, triggering fresh discussions about a possible reunion of the former allies.

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However, differing statements by senior BJP leaders have reportedly added to the uncertainty within the SAD camp. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the NDA will form the next government in Punjab, BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon has maintained that the party will contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own.

The SAD was part of the NDA before it snapped ties with the BJP in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws during the farmers’ agitation.

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Badal, who was addressing the media, was sharply critical of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holding both responsible for the alleged misgovernance in Punjab. He, however, made no mention of the BJP.

His remarks came after Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), along with the union's district presidents, extended support to the SAD for the coming elections.

Reacting to the exit of AAP MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, along with former IPS officer and MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and their move towards the BJP, Badal claimed that several more leaders would leave the ruling party in the coming days.

He also predicted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would lose the upcoming Assembly election from Dhuri.

Badal said his visits to different areas had shown that people were not merely disillusioned with the Mann-led government but had developed strong resentment against the Chief Minister and his leadership.

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