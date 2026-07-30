The controversy over the alleged damage to the historic sports ground of Government College, Ropar, following the AAP governments organisation of the 'Ek Sham Shiv Ke Nam' religious event has taken a political turn. Former India cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, has stepped into the debate and publicly offered to restore the playground if the Punjab Government fails to do so.

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The religious programme was attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday late evening.

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Harbhajan, who recently joined the BJP, made the offer through a post on social media in Punjabi, saying, "Koi na, hosla rakho dosto. Je Punjab Government theek nahi karvaigi ground nu, tusi mainu dasso, main theek karva ke devan ga. Punjab nu dubara khed dian bulandian te dekhna chahunda haan." (Don't worry friends. If the Punjab Government does not repair the ground, let me know and I will get it restored. I want to see Punjab regain its glory in sports.)

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The tweet has given fresh political momentum into an issue that has already sparked strong opposition from the Government College Old Students Association and students, who have alleged that the sports infrastructure suffered damage after the religious function was held on the college playground.

In a representation submitted to the DC Ropar, the alumni stated that while they have the highest respect for religious and cultural programmes, the college sports ground should not be used for non-sporting events involving heavy stages, vehicles, generators and large public gatherings as these damage the playing surface and sports infrastructure. They recalled that the ground had previously suffered similar damage after a circus was organised there and sought strict safeguards to preserve the facility.

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The issue carries added emotional significance for the alumni because the sports complex itself was revived through a unique community driven restoration project nearly two decades ago.

Former SDM Ropar Daljeet Singh Bhangu, an alumnus of Government College, had led a massive karsewa campaign between 2000 and 2004 to reclaim the 13-acre playground after it had turned into a marsh due to years of neglect and sewage discharge. With support from the Old Students Association, Baba Avtar Singh, local businessmen and hundreds of volunteers, sewage was diverted, the ground levelled and the entire sports complex restored through voluntary labour and public donations.

According to Bhangu, the restoration work, which government estimates had placed at nearly Rs 1.20 crore, was completed professionally through community participation for only about Rs 4.60 lakh, including expenditure on diesel and sewerage repairs. The restored complex today includes a national-level cricket ground, athletic track and other sports facilities used daily by hundreds of students and sportspersons.

Harbhajan's intervention is being seen as politically significant as it comes at a time when the Opposition has been accusing the AAP government of failing to protect public sports infrastructure. BJP leaders have already criticised the decision to allow the religious programme at the college ground, alleging that an iconic sports facility painstakingly restored by the community has been damaged.

With Harbhajan now publicly assuring support for restoring the playground, the issue has moved beyond a local administrative dispute into a wider political controversy, putting additional pressure on the Punjab Government to repair the ground.