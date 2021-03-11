Majitha Akali Dal legislator Ganeive Kaur Majithia takes oath as MLA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Ganeive Kaur Majithia on Monday took oath as an MLA.

She took oath of office and secrecy in the office of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Ganeive is the wife of SAD leader Bikram Majithia.

#bikram majithia #ganeive kaur #kultar singh sandhwan