Majitha MLA's focus on women empowerment, jobs

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 4

First-time MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, elected on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket from Majitha, aims to pursue development projects left incomplete by the previous Congress regime in her constituency.

Ganieve replaced her husband Bikram Singh Majithia as the candidate after the senior Akali leader chose to contest from Amritsar East against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

From being a homemaker, Ganieve deftly took up the challenge of a political plunge and registered an impressive victory. A mother of two, she claims her husband had ensured that all basic amenities and quality facilities were available to the residents of Majitha. “Yet, there are several things that came to a standstill during the previous regime. Unemployment is on a new high and Majitha youth should get their due share in case the government begins a mega recruitment drive,” she says.

A graduate from the University of Delhi’s Jesus and Mary College, Ganieve says her main focus area would be women empowerment. She says she would also work towards raising the income of farmers as a majority of the people in her constituency were into agriculture.