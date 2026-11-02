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Home / Punjab / Majithia accuses AAP of protecting party worker in heroin case

Majithia accuses AAP of protecting party worker in heroin case

The SAD leader says a senior office-bearer of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, Lovepreet Singh, had successfully secured default bail as the Punjab Police failed to present a challan in the 4.5-kg heroin recovery case, in which he had been arrested six months ago

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:20 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. File photo
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of protecting its worker, who was arrested in a drug-peddling case, by helping him secure bail.

He said that a senior office-bearer of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, Lovepreet Singh, had successfully secured default bail as the Punjab Police failed to present a challan in the 4.5-kg heroin recovery case, in which he had been arrested six months ago.

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The AAP had been denying the charge, claiming that Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Kot Hriday Ram village, had been "suspended" from the party in January due to "anti-party activities".

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Explaining the entire case, Majithia said Lovepreet, who had even shared the stage with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on several occasions, was arrested on March 18 this year with 8 kg of heroin, worth Rs 80 crore in the international market.

He alleged that intense pressure was exerted on the police to reduce the recovery to 4.5 kg, following which efforts were made to secure Lovepreet's release from jail. First, the SHO who had arrested Lovepreet was transferred. Subsequently, a deliberate delay in presenting the challan in the case led to Lovepreet Singh securing bail.

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He demanded a thorough investigation by an independent agency into the circumstances that helped Lovepreet secure bail.

The SAD leader alleged that the Punjab Police deliberately sought an extension just three days before the expiry of the 180-day period for filing the challan.

"Since these three days fell during holidays, the extension could not be granted, and Lovepreet secured default bail," he said.

He also disclosed that when questioned by the court about its tardy approach, the prosecution claimed that the delay was due to the pending FSL report in the case. "Incidentally, the FSL is also under the Home Minister," he added.

Majithia said that "water-tight cases", such as the one against Lovepreet, were being diluted. He blamed the government for allegedly sheltering drug peddlers, which, he claimed, was contributing to the growing drug menace in the state.

SSP (Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, however, refuted the allegations levelled by Majithia, describing them as baseless.

He said the accused had secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and that a departmental inquiry had been initiated against the erring officers.

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